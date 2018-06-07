Donald Trump to Alice Johnson: ‘Have a Wonderful Life!’

President Donald Trump reacted to news footage of Alice Johnson getting released from prison after he commuted her sentence.

“Good luck to Alice Johnson,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Have a wonderful life!”

Trump commuted the prison sentence of the 63-year-old woman, who was serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking in the 1990’s, after reality star Kim Kardashian West traveled to the White House to personally plead on her behalf.

“While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance,” the White House said in a statement explaining the president’s decision.

Johnson thanked Trump for offering her a second chance after serving 21 years in prison.

“[S]omeone finally saw me, someone finally heard me, someone had mercy on me — and that was President Trump,” she said in an interview. “And so I’m so thankful for him and what he’s done.”