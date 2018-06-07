Gennifer Flowers Accuses Bill Clinton of Sexual Harassment

Gennifer Flowers, who engaged in a consensual relationship with former President Bill Clinton, claimed on Tuesday he sexually harassed her for three months before the affair began.

The affair began in the late 1970s and reportedly lasted for 12 years, all while Clinton was married to Hillary. Under oath, in 1998, after years of the media’s aiding and abetting his denials (even after Flowers produced tape recordings of their intimate phone conversations), Clinton finally admitted to an affair, just not a long-term one.

Flowers, who is now 68 years old, told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Tuesday that, looking back to 1977, when Clinton first approached her, his behavior amounted to sexual harassment.

“Well, it’s very interesting because back in 1977, when I met Bill, we didn’t have the laws to protect us,” she said.

“When I first met Bill Clinton, it was when I was sent on my first story by myself after my training with my cameraman,” she told Ingraham. “He came on to me that night, I told him to knock it off. He proceeded to continue to come on to me for three months before I decided that I wanted to have a relationship with him, which at that point was consensual.”

“But in today’s standards, and in hindsight, it was definitely sexual harassment. I was a little bit ashamed to admit that because in a way, I mean, I felt guilty because I was a willing participant, at a point,” she added. “So I felt guilty about saying — that I was sexually harassed in the beginning. But it definitely was, absolutely.”

Flowers laughed at Clinton’s assertion that he supports the #MeToo movement.

“That’s the fourth biggest lie- and you know some of what the others are,” Flowers said. “He’s a huge abuser of the #MeToo movement.”

Flowers also noted, correctly, that the #MeToo movement has failed to recognize Clinton’s alleged victims.

“I would like for the #MeToo movement to be so kind and recognize myself and Paula [Jones] and Juanita [Broaddrick] and Kathleen [Willey] and many, many other women starting many years ago that have come out with claims of sexual harassment from Bill Clinton,” she said, adding, “They haven’t given us any respect as far as I’m concerned.”

Flowers also called for Clinton to be prosecuted for his alleged rape of Juanita Broaddrick.

“Like Hillary, I want to be in denial that these things could happen because I felt like that wasn’t the person that I had known. But when I met [Broaddrick] the first time, I realized she was a very genuine person and had no reason to lie about that,” Flowers said on The Ingraham Angle. “I had to come to terms with the fact that he was very capable and did do that. Why shouldn’t he be prosecuted for rape as Bill Cosby has and Harvey Weinstein was just arrested?”

Flowers had no sympathy for Hillary, whom she described — and not without cause — as Bill Clinton’s “enabler” and “co-conspirator.”

Fox News pretty much got its start in the late nineties as the only news outlet unafraid to cover Clinton’s impeachment and extra-marital affairs objectively. The Flowers interview only adds to that 20-year track record. As far as the rest of the media…

Some 20 years after being impeached for lying about a White House affair with a 22-year-old intern named Monica Lewinsky, some 20 years after the establishment media sold their souls to protect and cover for Clinton — an act that lasted straight through to Hillary’s 2016 campaign, only now, only after the Clintons have become irrelevant, only now, when it is safe to hold Clinton accountable without damaging the Democratic Party, are the media making an issue of this.

For Clinton’s alleged victims, it might be better late than never. Even so, the media still refuse to acknowledge Broaddrick’s credible rape allegation, even as they allow porn star Stormy Daniels to serve as the assignment editor in their ongoing anti-Trump crusade.

