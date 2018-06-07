Former Koch Exec Marc Short Overseeing Amnesty Plan that Breaks with Trump’s Immigration Principles

Former “Never Trump” Koch brothers executive turned White House staffer Marc Short is overseeing and sitting in on meetings with Republican House members as they negotiate an amnesty deal that breaks with President Trump’s immigration principles.

Short — who formerly ran the failed “Never Trump” effort inside the Koch brothers’ network of organizations — oversaw a meeting on Thursday where House Speaker Paul Ryan and members of the Republican establishment negotiated an amnesty.

The amnesty would provide legal status to potentially millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Roll Call noted Short’s involvement in the meeting:

Ryan presented the four pillars as a starting point and said that if there’s a resolution it might be a week or so before legislative text is ready to be unveiled, White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short told reporters after he left the meeting.

NBC News mentioned Short’s sitting in on the meeting as Ryan presented an amnesty plan that guts Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda:

Leadership outlined President Trump’s four pillars on immigration with “tweaks,” said White House legislative adviser Marc Short, who attended the meeting but did not speak there. “I think a discharge petition turns the House floor over to Nancy Pelosi, which is not ideal for us in advancing our agenda,” Short said.

The amnesty plan being negotiated by Ryan and House Republicans would allow potentially millions of illegal aliens to stay in the U.S. and eventually receive U.S. citizenship. Those illegal aliens would also be allowed to bring their foreign relatives to the country.

Short’s former bosses, the pro-mass immigration Koch brothers, have committed to campaign for and support pro-amnesty Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections.

Most recently, the Koch brothers thanked Democrats and establishment Republicans for supporting open borders, as Breitbart News reported.

Months ago, the Koch brothers released an ad campaign in which they call DACA illegal aliens “patriots” and demanded an immediate amnesty for the illegal population, Breitbart News reported. The Koch brothers oppose Trump’s popular effort to reduce legal immigration levels to boost Americans’ wages and quality of life.

