GOP Amnesty Plan Keeps Mass Legal Immigration, Chain Migration Intact

An amnesty plan for illegal aliens being negotiated by Republicans in the House would not reduce legal immigration levels and would keep intact the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

The plan by House Republicans, which House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is attempting to fast track, would disobey President Trump’s orders on immigration, in which he has demanded an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery, chain migration, and full funding for a border wall.

Sources close to Breitbart News say the GOP’s amnesty plan for illegal aliens would only end two categories of chain migration, ending the citizens’ ability to import their married adult children and their brothers and sisters.

But, the two larger chain migration categories — in which citizens can bring their parents and unmarried adult children to the U.S. — would be kept intact, against Trump’s orders.

"The importation of roughly 9 million foreign nationals triggered by a DACA amnesty would be more than twice the population of Los Angeles, California, where about 3.9 million residents live." https://t.co/boJ708xKPa — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 3, 2018

Meanwhile, while the Diversity Visa Lottery would be ended by the amnesty plan, it would reallocate the visas handed out under the program to employers so they can import more foreign workers to compete against America’s working and middle class.

The Visa Lottery hands out 50,000 visas annually to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries. The countries include those with terrorist problems, including Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

The result of the amnesty would mean immediate benefits for potentially millions of illegal aliens and their foreign relatives, while American citizens would see no immediate benefits, as mass legal immigration levels would continue for at least 15 years.

“This is not going to do what President Trump wants done,” NumbersUSA Governmental Affairs Director Rosemary Jenks told Breitbart News.

Such an amnesty plan by the GOP would not only risk their majorities ahead of the 2018 midterm elections but would also likely crush the booming economic gains the Trump administration has made, with job openings for Americans at the highest level ever recorded, as Breitbart News noted.

Americans have repeatedly told pollsters that they want legal immigration to the U.S. reduced. In swing states like Ohio and Florida, likely voters say they prefer nearly zero immigration to current legal immigration levels, at which the U.S. imports more than a million immigrants a year.

"Florida swing voters are more supportive of essentially zero immigration than they are of current legal immigration levels—where roughly one to 1.5 million immigrants are admitted every year." https://t.co/JGcliwp4vI — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 5, 2018

Most recently, a CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that a plurality of Americans living in swing districts who said mass immigration has changed their communities say overall immigration is making life “worse” in the U.S. About four in nine black Americans in swing districts said immigration is making American life “worse.”