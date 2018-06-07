Home Invasion Suspect Hospitalized After Shotgun Blast to Head

A Crawford County, Arkansas, home invasion suspect was hospitalized in stable condition after a homeowner shot him in the head with a shotgun.

5News reports that the invasion suspect, 47-year-old Todd Byrns, set off an alarm in the home around 3:00 a.m. The homeowner grabbed his shotgun, went to investigate the cause of the alarm, and came face-to-face with Byrns.

The two men wrestled before the homeowner was able to get off a shot.

The Times Record reports that Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said Byrns fled the home after being shot. He allegedly got into a getaway car “where a female accomplice called 911 on his behalf.” Byrns was transported to a hospital then to the Crawford County Detention Center.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.