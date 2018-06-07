Exclusive — Congressman Lee Zeldin: Amnesty Discharge Petition ‘Vehicle’ for ‘Whatever Nancy Pelosi’ Wants

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) says the Republican establishment’s discharge petition — which would force a vote on an expansive amnesty for illegal aliens — would be a “vehicle” for “whatever” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants on immigration.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday, Zeldin told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House that Republicans in Congress should be opposing the discharge petition, which a group of “Never Trump” GOP lawmakers are pushing.

Zeldin told Breitbart News Sunday:

I didn’t sign the discharge petition, I actually oppose the discharge petition. It’s a vehicle in my opinion that basically creates a process to pass whatever Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are going to pass. That’s the version that would get the votes.

… I think it’s really important for us to understand that this is a difficult issue, yes, but just because we have such a strong desire to pass an immigration bill doesn’t mean that we should be in a rush to pass any immigration bill. And we can’t repeat the mistakes of the past where if you pass the wrong bill, you end up incentivizing illegal immigration where the numbers start to even multiply.

Listen to Zeldin’s full interview here:

The group of Republicans have signed onto what is known as a “discharge petition” to force a vote to bring an expansive amnesty plan for illegal aliens enrolled and eligible on the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to the House floor.

The discharge petition could lead to the massive DREAM Act amnesty — which would give amnesty to the majority 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. — being passed out of the House and Senate with a veto-proof majority.