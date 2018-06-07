Mike Pompeo: Rudy Giuliani Doesn’t Speak for Donald Trump on Foreign Policy

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed comments made by Rudy Giuliani that Kim Jong-un was “on his hands and knees” begging to meet with Trump when the president agreed to meet with him.

“Rudy doesn’t speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation,” Pompeo said on Thursday during a briefing with reporters.

Pompeo said that he knew Giuliani and that he believed the words he said about Kim were “in jest.”

Giuliani was hired by Trump to serve as one of his lawyers in the ongoing Russia investigation and he routinely comments about the case with the press.

The Secretary of State said that after personally meeting with Kim twice, he believed that he was prepared to act on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

“He understands that we can’t do it the way we have done it before, that this has to be big and bold.”