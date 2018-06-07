Montana Primary Challengers Back Matt Rosendale to ‘Repeal and Replace’ Jon Tester

Montana Republican primary challengers endorsed state auditor Matt Rosendale for U.S. Senate on Thursday, arguing that Montanans should “repeal and replace” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT).

Matt Rosendale won the Montana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday. Rosendale will face off against Sen. Jon Tester in the general election this fall.

Rosendale said on Thursday, “I heard from all of them on election night and I was honored to have their support and assistance going into the general election. We are all united and committed to working together so we finally defeat Jon Tester in the fall.”

Russell Fagg, Troy Downing, and Al Olszewski released statements on Thursday, urging voters to rally behind Rosendale for U.S. Senate.

Fagg said, “The voters have spoken and now is the time as Republicans to unite behind our nominee, Matt Rosendale. It is imperative that we defeat Jon Tester and send President Trump another ally from Montana.”

Downing contended:

Jon Tester must be defeated. He continually blocks President Trump and his efforts to make America great – Tester has voted against lower taxes, for the “rights” of those here illegally, and in 12 years in office, has presided over one of the worst cases of governmental incompetence – the VA. Divided we fail, together we succeed. We must all come together and help Matt Rosendale defeat Tester. The voters have spoken, and I am 100% behind our party’s nominee.

Olszewski said:

Now is the time for all Montanans to come together and pledge our time, talents and treasure to elect Matt Rosendale our next U.S. Senator. I am excited to endorse Matt Rosendale. I urge all my supporters to join me in becoming part of the Rosendale campaign to Repeal and Replace Tester!

In an interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday, Rosendale said that Tester “is not a moderate Democrat, he is part of the swamp.”

“He [Tester] came around and tried to act like he was a good ‘ol boy from Montana and yet the vote record shows that he’s a very loyal vote for Chuck Schumer,” Rosendale added.

Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Mike Lee (R-UT), and well over 30 Montana state officials have endorsed Rosendale for the U.S. Senate.

During his victory speech on Tuesday night, Rosendale said that we “are going to slaughter the hog of big government.”