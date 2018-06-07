Stormy Daniels Files Lawsuit Against Her Former Attorney

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is suing her former attorney, Keith Davidson, and former Trump Organization lawyer, Michael Cohen, accusing the two of acting “in concert” to sabotage her in the interest of aiding Donald Trump in January 2018.

The lawsuit alleges Davidson breached his fiduciary duty to protect the interests of his client while accusing Cohen of “aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty.”

BuzzFeed reported:

In the lawsuit, Daniels includes an exhibit that consists of a series of alleged text messages between Cohen and Davidson. The purported text messages show Cohen attempting to have Daniels appear on Sean Hannity’s show in January 2018, after the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Cohen had paid Daniels $130,000 to remain silent about an alleged relationship with Trump and In Touch magazine published an article about a 2011 interview with Daniels in which she discussed the relationship.

The porn star also alleges President Trump’s former personal attorney “hatched a plan to have Ms. Clifford appear on Mr. Sean Hannity’s program to falsely deny the accuracy of the In Touch article.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Davidson’s spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as a harebrained attempt to distract from his money woes.

Dave Wedge, Davidson’s spokesman, said in a statement:

This outrageously frivolous lawsuit is yet another desperate attempt by Michael Avenatti to continue his ‘publicity tour,’ as well as divert attention from the recent allegations against him relating to bankruptcy proceedings and the failure to withhold millions of federal employee taxes.

“Attorney Davidson is very happy that he has filed this lawsuit because he strongly believes that the filing constitutes a full and complete waiver of the attorney-client privilege,” added Wedge. “Thankfully, the truth can now finally come out to rebut the false narrative about Attorney Davidson that Mr. Avenatti has been pushing in his more than 175 television appearances and countless other media interviews.”

Wedge went on to say that “Attorney Davidson believes that the American people deserve to know the entire truth — and they soon will. This lawsuit has made that happen.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Superior Court of California, transcribes a series of text messages the two lawyers exchanged between January 2018 and March 2018:

“I have her tentatively scheduled for Hannity tonight,” Cohen allegedly texted Davidson Jan. 17, according to the lawsuit. “Call me after your trial.” When Davidson responded that Daniels would be unavailable that day but that he was working on making her available to “commit for tomorrow,” Cohen replied, “It’s really important. Why?” Later, according to the lawsuit, Cohen texted that the “wise men” decided it wasn’t “smart for her to do any interviews.” “100%,” Davidson responded. “Thanks pal,” Cohen replied.

“These text messages show that the prior denials by Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen relating to what Mr. Trump knew and about the honesty of my client were absolute lies,” said Michael Avenatti, Clifford’s embattled attorney. “There was a significant cover-up here as part of an attempt to deceive the American people and Mrs. Trump and we intend on getting to the bottom of it.”