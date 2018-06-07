Donald Trump: Dennis Rodman ‘Not Invited’ to Kim Jong-un Summit

President Donald Trump broke the news on Thursday that Dennis Rodman is not invited to the summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“I like him. He’s a nice guy. But he’s not invited,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

During a White House meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the president commented on reports that Rodman was traveling to Singapore for the summit.

The White House made it clear Trump wanted to take the lead on the meeting.

“I don’t know what part the best rebounder in basketball has to play in that,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said on Fox News Thursday morning. “He is great on the court, but I think the negotiations should best be left to those who are good at it, and President Trump is the best.”