Trump HHS Family Planning Pick Is a Pro-Life OB/GYN

President Donald Trump has chosen pro-life OB/GYN Dr. Diane Foley to run the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) family planning program.

Foley, who once ran a pregnancy resource center in Colorado, was installed on Tuesday as the deputy assistant secretary for population affairs, reports LifeNews.com.

Foley will be overseeing the Title X family planning program from which Planned Parenthood receives approximately $60 million annually.

The Trump administration recently proposed a new Title X regulation that would bar Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from receiving federal family planning funds if they continue to promote abortion as a method of family planning. The new rule makes a clear statement that abortion is not health care or family planning.

With the new proposed rule, taxpayer funds that would have gone to recipients that choose not to have separate facilities for abortions and family planning services would go to other federally qualified healthcare facilities that can be located at getyourcare.org.

In response to Foley’s appointment, Planned Parenthood tweeted a link to a left-wing blog post that refers to her as “dangerously unfit.” Abortion advocates refer to pro-life pregnancy resource centers as “fake women’s health centers” because they support alternatives to abortion:

What you need to know on Diane Foley, who used to run fake women's health centers and who now has final say on #TitleX family planning grants ⤵️ https://t.co/Kj4ZfzhTFr — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 5, 2018

Similarly, the Hill reported NARAL Pro-Choice America said Trump’s appointment of Foley “is just further proof that he and his Administration will stop at nothing to harm women and limit our access to vital healthcare.”

The Sexuality Information and Education Council of the U.S (SIECUS) also said it is “shocked but not surprised by the Trump administration’s latest anti-science, pro-abstinence appointee within HHS.”

In a statement to the Hill, Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) blasted Foley for running a pregnancy resource center that was in keeping with her religious beliefs.

“A person with a record of running religiously-motivated centers that take advantage of young women with unwanted pregnancies, often feeding them false information, will bring this bias to the program that funds reproductive health care centers that treat the medically underserved nationwide,” she said.