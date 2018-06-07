White House to Dennis Rodman: Leave Kim Jong-un Negotiations to Donald Trump

The White House suggested on Thursday that Dennis Rodman should not be part of the upcoming President Donald Trump summit with North Korea in Singapore.

“We expect he and Kim Jong-un to have an amazing conversation without Dennis Rodman in tow,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Fox News.

The New York Post reported that Rodman was planning to be in Singapore for the summit, although a representative said that no trip was confirmed.

Gidley suggested that Trump would be just fine without Rodman, despite his previous travel to North Korea to enact his brand of “basketball diplomacy.”

“I don’t know what part the best rebounder in basketball has to play in that,” Gidley said. “Listen. He is great on the court, but I think the negotiations should best be left to those who are good at it, and President Trump is the best.”