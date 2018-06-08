Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke at the Road to Majority conference in Washington, DC, on Thursday, listing six victories for conservatives that have taken place since President Donald Trump was elected the forty-fifth President of the United States.

Cruz, who was vying with Trump for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential race, listed what has been accomplished in less than two years.

• Cruz cited the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch as the U.S. Supreme Court justice, who now can make a fifth conservative vote.

• In fact, Cruz noted the role Gorsuch played in the recent 7-2 decision in favor of a baker who had been punished for his refusal to violate his religious beliefs by baking a wedding cake that celebrated same-sex marriage. The high court said the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had targeted Jack Phillips because of his faith.

Cruz said although it is being described as a “narrow” decision, “that is not narrow; that is a bedrock principle of our First Amendment and our nation.”

• Cruz listed Trump’s pro-life accomplishments, including reinstating the Mexico City policy that prohibits federal funds going to organizations abroad that perform or promote abortion; appointing a pro-life Supreme Court justice; defunding the United Nations’ Population Fund, which supports forced abortions in China; denying Planned Parenthood Title X federal family planning funds; and rescinding Obamacare’s contraceptives mandate.

“Human life, innocent life, every life, Cruz said, is “a precious gift from God that deserves to be protected from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.”

• Historic tax cuts will not only save Americans thousands of dollars on their annual returns, but has already created jobs and caused many employers to give employees bonuses. Cruz, who campaigned on abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), praised the new tax law passed by Congress and signed into law by the president.

“Ninety percent of Americans will be able to fill out their taxes on a postcard,” Cruz said.

• Although Congress has not repealed all of Obamacare, lawmakers were able to pass legislation that removed the individual mandate, which imposed IRS fines on Americans who could not afford the sky-rocketing cost of health insurance.

Cruz said this development could help as many as 6.5 million Americans.

• Finally, Cruz praised Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, saying he was “almost embarrassed” it took so long.

