Donald Trump Congratulates Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals for Stanley Cup Win

President Donald Trump congratulated the Washington DC hockey team for winning the Stanley Cup on Thursday night.

“Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular – a true Superstar!”

The president noted the historic moment, the first time a Washington, DC sports team won a major title since 1992.

“D.C. is popping, in many ways,” he wrote. “What a time!”
Trump is traveling to Canada on Friday to meet with world leaders to attend the G7 summit and discuss trade.

