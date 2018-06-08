Donald Trump Jokes with Justin Trudeau Amidst Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met in Canada on Friday, swapping jokes after the meeting in front of the press.

“Justin has agreed to cut all tariffs, and all trade barriers between Canada and the United States, so I’m very happy,” Trump joked.

Trudeau laughed and responded, “I’d say NAFTA is in good shape.”

The two leaders had a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Canada.

Trump said they “made a lot of progress” on negotiations on tariffs and trade to make it more fair for both countries. He also suggested that it was possible to have a simpler trade agreement with Canada.

“It could be that NAFTA will be a different form. It could be with Canada, with Mexico, one on one. Much simpler agreement, much easier to do. I think better for both countries.”

Trudeau said that he and Trump were both elected because of their commitment to providing more jobs for the middle class.

“That’s exactly the kinds of things we’re going to stay focused on,” Trudeau concluded.