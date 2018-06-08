Donald Trump to Leave G7 Summit Early, Skipping Climate Change Meeting

The White House announced that President Donald Trump would leave the G7 summit of world leaders early on Saturday morning, skipping a meeting on climate change.

“President Trump will depart the G7 Summit at Charlevoix at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, following the session on Women’s Empowerment,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement sent to reporters.

Trump travels to Canada for the summit on Friday.

The president faces a contentious meeting with allies of the United States, after demanding fair and reciprocal trade and enacting tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and European Union.

Trump is leaving early to travel to Singapore to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on June 12.

Sanders said that a representative would attend the remaining G-7 meetings on the president’s behalf.

“G7 Sherpa and Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs Everett Eissenstat will represent the United States for the remaining G7 sessions,” she wrote.