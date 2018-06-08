Donald Trump: Let Russia Back into the G7 Summit of World Leaders

President Donald Trump suggested Friday that Russia be allowed back into the annual G7 summit of world leaders.

“They should let Russia come back in. We should have Russia at the negotiating table,” Trump said. “Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?”

The president commented on the issue as he left the White House to travel to Canada for the G7 summit. The summit of world leaders used to be called the G8 summit, but Russia was exiled from the summit after Putin annexed Crimea.

He said that he would reccomend to the leaders of the summit that Russia be included again.

Trump described himself as “Russia’s worst nightmare” but said it would be useful to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin back to the negotiating table.

“It may not be politically correct, we have a world to run,” he said.