Donald Trump on Scott Pruitt: ‘I’m Not Saying He’s Blameless’

President Donald Trump said Friday that his EPA administrator Scott Pruitt was doing a great job, but showed he was aware of the multiple embarrassing reports about his time in office.

“Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA. We’re setting records,” Trump said.

The president commented on Pruitt after reports revealed that he used his position of power to request favors and used his taxpayer funded staff to run personal errands.

“Outside he’s being attacked viciously by the press and I’m not saying he’s blameless, but we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

He made his comments to reporters as he left the White House for the G7 Summit of world leaders in Canada.

According to recent reports, Pruitt asked his staff to help him find lotion from the Ritz-Carton and a used mattress from Trump hotel as well as assistance to find housing, book vacations and to pick up dry cleaning. Another report revealed that Pruitt ordered a staffer to put him in touch with a Chick-fil-a official to explore the option of opening a branch of the fast food franchise.