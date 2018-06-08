Donald Trump Reacts to Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade Suicides

President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Abe is expected to make sure Trump doesn't overlook Japan's security and other concerns at next week's U.S.-North Korea summit. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump reacted to the breaking news that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in France on Friday.

“That was very shocking when I woke up this morning,” Trump said. “I enjoyed his show, he was quite a character.”

The president commented on the sad news as he left the White House to travel to the G7 summit of world leaders in Canada.

He extended his sorrow and condolances to the Bourdain family as well as the family of Kate Spade, the fashion designer who also committed suicide this week.

