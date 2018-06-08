Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Female Home Intruder

A homeowner in West Jordan, Utah, shot and killed an alleged female home intruder after confronting her in his home Friday morning.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. when the homeowner awoke to the sound of someone in his home. He grabbed a gun, went to investigate, then shot and killed the alleged intruder.

WJPD on scene of fatal shooting where it appears homeowner shot intruder or burglar, more on GDU pic.twitter.com/SMuDdIIZmW — scott mckane (@macfox13) June 8, 2018

News 4 Utah reports that police believe the unidentified female “broke into the homeowner’s vehicle, found the garage door opener and then made her way inside the home.”

The homeowner’s wife, child, and mother were at the home at the time the incident occurred.

Police indicated that they are weighing whether the woman posed a significant enough threat to justify the use of deadly force.

But John Painter, president of the home owner’s association in which the incident occurred, saw things another way. He said, “It happens quickly and the fact that someone’s broken into your home in the middle of the night. For you to take a few minutes, and allow them to put deadly force on you, it’s amazing that you have to go through that thought process.”

