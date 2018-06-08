President Donald Trump said Friday he is looking forward to the Justice Department Inspector General Report on FBI leadership, suggesting it may come out on his birthday, June 14.

“It seems it’s coming out on my birthday,” Trump said to reporters as he left the White House. “Maybe that’s appropriate. … That will be maybe a nice birthday present. Who knows?”

The report is expected to scrutinize the actions of former FBI leaders James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch in the handling of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“Look, he’s a very dishonest man; I’ve been saying it for a long time. I think I did our country a really great favor when I fired him,” Trump said about Comey. “And we’ll see what happens.”

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general for the Department of Justice, announced that the report will be released on June 14 after Trump questioned earlier in the week why it was taking so long:

What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

