Donald Trump: I Never Invited LeBron James and Steph Curry to White House

President Donald Trump said Friday he never invited LeBron James or Steph Curry to the White House, responding to the basketball stars who said their teams would not go to the White House if they won the NBA championship. The president commented on the issue as he left for the G7 Summit in Canada.

“I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry,” Trump said. “We’re not going to invite either team.”

The two rival teams are currently competing for the NBA championship.

He pointed out that many other professional champion teams went to the White House, specifically pointing out Clemson University and the University of Alabama, who went to celebrate their college football championships. He also pointed to the appearance of the Pittsburgh Penguins in October 2017 after winning the Stanley Cup.

Trump suggested he would be happy to host the Washington Capitals after the team’s dramatic victory in the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday.

“My attitude, if they want to be here, it’s the greatest place on earth. I’m here,” Trump said. “If they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them.”