Video: Iranian Official Confesses Regime Aided Travel of 9/11 Hijackers

A top Iranian official recently admitted the Islamic Republic aided passage of jihadists behind the 9/11 terror attack on New York City’s World Trade Center.

Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a foreign policy official in Iran’s judiciary, told state-run media on May 30 that al-Qaeda militants were granted free travel through the country and were not required to have their passports stamped.

WATCH: In an interview with the Iranian state TV, #Larijani narrated the details of the regime’s relations with al-#Qaeda and how the country's intelligence supervised the passage and relocation of its members in #Iran.https://t.co/fHfzuck4hT pic.twitter.com/zm2DInWl9h — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 8, 2018

Larijani said:

The lengthy report of the 9/11 commission which was headed by figures like Lee Hamilton and others mentioned in pages 240 and 241, i.e. in two or three pages, queries Iran’s role in the issue (and said that) a group of reports stated that al-Qaeda members who wanted to go to Saudi Arabia and other countries like Afghanistan or others and who entered Iranian territories by land or by air asked the Iranian authorities not to stamp their passports (and told them) that if the Saudi government knows they’ve come to Iran, it will prosecute them.

“Our government agreed not to stamp the passports of some of them because they were on transit flights for two hours, and they were resuming their flights without having their passports stamped. However their movements were under the complete supervision of the Iranian intelligence,” added the Iranian official.

The unprecedented interview marks the first time Iran admitted to its role in the attacks.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the architect of the 9/11 terror attack, previously alleged several highjackers transited through the Islamic Republic to Afghanistan because Saudi passports were rarely stamped.