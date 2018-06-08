Warriors Win 2018 NBA Title, Beat Cavaliers in Game 4, 108-85

The Golden State Warriors have romped to their second straight NBA championship, beating Cleveland 108-85 to finish a four-game sweep.

It’s the third title in four years for the Warriors and the second one they won in Quicken Loans Arena, where their 2015 title was secured. The Cavaliers won the rematch the next year, but Golden State has handled them easily to finish the last two seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and Kevin Durant had 20 for the Warriors, who won their sixth NBA title to tie Chicago for third place behind Boston and the Lakers.

LeBron James checked out with 4:03 remaining in what could have been his final game in Cleveland, with fans chanting “MVP! MVP!” as he went to the bench after congratulating some of the Warriors.

Oracle is FEELING IT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pAtRDlJFOK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 9, 2018

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that neither the Golden State Warriors nor the Cleveland Cavaliers will be invited to celebrate their championshop victory at the White House.

“I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry,” the President said in response to both Curry and Lebron’s comments about wanting to skip the White House event. “We’re not going to invite either team.”

The Associated Press contributed to his report.