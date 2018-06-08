WATCH: Conservative Leaders Speak at ‘Road to Majority’ Event, Day 2

Conservative leaders and lawmakers speak Friday at the 2018 Road to Majority conference held annually by the Faith and Freedom Coalition.
Speakers on Friday’s agenda:
- Scott Pruitt, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA)
- Rep. Marsha Blackburn (TN)
- Rep. Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip
- Rep. Kevin Brady, Chairman, House Ways & Means Committee
- Michael Medved, Talk Show Host & Author, The Michael Medved Show
- Kellyanne Conway
- Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader
- Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform
- Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation
- Rep. Karen Handel (GA)
- Sen. David Perdue (GA)
- Rabbi Daniel Lapin, TV Host & Author, The Rabbi Lapin Show
- Ambassador Ron Dermer, Israeli Ambassador to the United States
- Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
.