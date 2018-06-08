WATCH: Conservative Leaders Speak at ‘Road to Majority’ Event, Day 2

Washington, D.C.

Conservative leaders and lawmakers speak Friday at the 2018 Road to Majority conference held annually by the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Speakers on Friday’s agenda:

  • Scott Pruitt, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA)
  • Rep. Marsha Blackburn (TN)
  • Rep. Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip
  • Rep. Kevin Brady, Chairman, House Ways & Means Committee
  • Michael Medved, Talk Show Host & Author, The Michael Medved Show
  • Kellyanne Conway
  • Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader
  • Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform
  • Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation
  • Rep. Karen Handel (GA)
  • Sen. David Perdue (GA)
  • Rabbi Daniel Lapin, TV Host & Author, The Rabbi Lapin Show
  • Ambassador Ron Dermer, Israeli Ambassador to the United States
  • Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

.