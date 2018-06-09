7-Month-Old Abducted at Virginia Gas Station Found Safe

Deputies rescued a 7-month-old girl whom authorities issued an Amber Alert for this week when she was reportedly abducted at a Virginia gas station.

Authorities found Emma Grace Kennedy inside a mobile home in Randleman, North Carolina, upon receiving several urgent phone calls from neighbors notifying them of her alleged abductor, Carl Ray Kennedy’s, whereabouts, WDBJ reported.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world to know she’s safe, and that you did a good job, and the good guys won today and nobody was hurt,” said Deputy Jimmy Barnes, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy who rescued the girl.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, several FBI task forces, Danville Police, the U.S. Secret Service, and U.S. Marshals searched for Emma Grace for several days after she had been abducted early Monday morning at a gas station in Danville, Virginia.

A deputy shielded Emma Grace as other officers arrested her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, who is a convicted sex offender, WFMY reported.

Kristen Murphy, Emma’s mother, praised the law enforcement agencies involved in searching for her daughter, calling them “the real heroes.”

“You guys are the real heroes. I speak for all of us when I say I love you all,” Murphy said.