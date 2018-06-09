Ann Coulter: Jeff Sessions ‘Only One Doing Anything’ on Immigration in Trump’s Cabinet

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the only member of President Trump’s cabinet “doing anything” on stopping illegal immigration and trying to get a handle on mass legal immigration.

In an interview with talk radio host Howie Carr, Coulter slammed Trump’s attacks on Sessions, noting that when it comes to immigration, Sessions has accomplished more than any other cabinet member.

Coulter said:

[Sessions recusing himself] has nothing to do with Sessions and has everything to do with Trump. And this infantile, trolling your own attorney general… Sessions is the only one doing anything on Trump’s central campaign promise, which Trump seems to have forgotten, immigration. And now all he does to Sessions is … send him nasty tweets across social media? Fire him if you don’t want him. [Emphasis added]

While Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has struggled to decrease illegal immigration surges at the southern border, Sessions has introduced major reforms to courts and judicial process to ensure that border crossers are more effectively prosecuted.

Sessions, as Breitbart News has chronicled, has worked to end the “Catch and Release” program — where border crossers are released into the interior of the U.S. — by instructing judges to quickly assess immigration cases. Sessions has also dramatically increased deportation orders against illegal aliens.

Months ago, Sessions ended a taxpayer funded federal program that gave legal advice to illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported.