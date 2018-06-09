Ann Coulter: ‘Good Luck’ Koch Brothers with Democrat Government, ‘That’s What You’re Getting’ from Amnesty

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter called out the pro-mass immigration billionaire Koch brothers — megadonors to the GOP — for pushing an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

During an interview with Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs Tonight, Coulter told the Koch brothers “good luck” with an amnesty, noting that mass immigration has slowly handed over electoral dominance to Democrats as foreign-born voters are vastly more supportive of liberals than conservatives.

Coulter said:

I’m apparently going to have to spend my entire adult life fighting amnesty. Why is this the one bill that comes up every term of Congress. How many different ways can the American people say they don’t want it. This is for the donors. They want their cheap labor. And since I suspect — I mean, I know blue collar workers and the working class don’t want it and I think more of your viewers are probably those Chamber of Commerce types… [Emphasis added] Good luck to you Koch brothers under a government run by Nancy Pelosi. Because that’s what you’re getting if you keep bringing in cheap labor that votes against you 70 to 30. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News has chronicled, a group of Republicans have signed onto what is known as a “discharge petition” to force a vote to bring an expansive amnesty plan for illegal aliens enrolled and eligible on the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to the House floor.

The discharge petition could lead to the massive DREAM Act amnesty — which would give amnesty to the majority 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. — being passed out of the House and Senate with a veto-proof majority.

In response, House Republicans and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) are working on a compromise immigration bill, but while that legislation would come with a smaller amnesty for illegal aliens, it would not reduce legal immigration levels to benefit American workers, Breitbart News reported.

“There’s going to be more than a handful of Republicans going down if this Republican Congress passes an amnesty,” Coulter said.

Previously reported analysis by Axios’s Chris Canipe and Andrew Witherspoon shows the overwhelming trend of foreign-born populations voting Democrats into office over Republicans.

For example, in New York’s 15th District, the region goes strongly to Democrats, with a foreign-born population that is near almost 40 percent. Likewise, California’s 34th District, which has a foreign-born population of 46.5 percent, is a Democrat stronghold.

Breitbart News reported how, in the next 20 years, the process known as “chain migration” — where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. — is expected to import between seven to eight million new foreign-born voters, according to the Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research Steven Camarota.

The chain migration importation of eight million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades would be double the annual number of U.S. births; about four million American babies are born every year.

Overall, including all legal immigration and not just chain migration, the U.S. is on track to bring in about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next 20 years, as the country continues admitting more than one million legal immigrants every year.

University of Maryland, College Park researcher James Gimpel has found in recent years that more immigrants to the U.S. inevitably means more Democrat voters and thus, increasing electoral victories for the Democratic Party.

Democrats like former San Antonio, Texas mayor Julian Castro admit that mass immigration to the U.S. will result in Democrat dominance for generations in swing states.

The Hispanic vote in Texas will continue to increase. By 2024 Democrats can win Texas, Arizona and Florida. A big blue wall of 78 electoral votes. https://t.co/6FT0NJyjyP — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 23, 2018

The majority of white voters, black Americans, swing voters, and overall likely voters in swing districts say that immigration to the U.S. has made life “worse” in America.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.