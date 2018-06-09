Donald Trump: Ask Obama About the Russians Seizing Crimea

President Donald Trump dismissed a question about why he believed Russia should be allowed to return to the G7 Summit of world leaders after they annexed Crimea.

“Well you know, you have to ask President Obama because he was the one that let Crimea get away, that was during his administration,” Trump said during a press conference with reporters at the G7 Summit in Canada.

The Crimean peninsula was annexed from Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014, during former President Barack Obama’s administration. In response, the world leaders booted Russia from the summit, which was then called the G8 summit.

Trump suggested that he would have had a different response if Russian President Vladimir Putin had tried to do annex territory from Ukraine under his administration.

“I may have had a much different attitude,” he said.

Trump said that since then, Russia had spent money rebuilding Crimea and put in a submarine port.

“With that being said it’s been done a long time,” he said.

Trump added that he had not spoken to Putin in quite a while, but said he still would rather see Russia included in the group of world leaders, asserting that it would make the group “more meaningful.”