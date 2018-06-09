Donald Trump Calls for Total Tariff Removals at G7 Summit

President Donald Trump revealed his preference for totally free trade to promote economic growth, confirming reports that he brought up the proposal at the G7 summit with world leaders.

“That’s the way it should be, no tariffs, no barriers … and no subsidies,” Trump said, referring to his former college education. “That’s the way you learned at the Wharton school of finance, I mean that would be the ultimate thing.”

Trump’s proposal reflected an entirely free-trade approach to economics, which he said the leaders discussed.

He offered no significant updates on NAFTA negotiations, but suggested that perhaps the United States could negotiate unilateral deals with Canada and Mexico.

Trump repeated that America’s allies had repeatedly won on trade deals, hurting American workers and jobs.

“We’re the piggy bank that everybody is robbing,” Trump said. “And that ends.”

Trump asked his economic advisor Larry Kudlow to comment on the discussions, who confirmed that the group of leaders had lenghty discussions about the proposal.

“I, myself, was particularly gratified to hear my president talk about free trade,” Kudlow said, praising the president.