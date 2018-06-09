Donald Trump: It will ‘Only Take A Minute’ to See if Kim Jong-un is Serious

President Donald Trump said it wouldn’t take long to know whether or not Kim Jong-un was serious about giving up his nuclear weapons.

“I think within the first minute I’ll know,” Trump said. “Just my touch, my feel. That’s what I do.”

The president made his remarks on Saturday in a press conference prior to departing the G7 summit of world leaders in Canada for the meeting with Kim in Singapore.

Trump cited the common saying that it only took five seconds to decide whether or not you would like someone to explain his comment.

“I think that very quickly I’ll know whether or not something good is going to happen,” Trump said.

He appeared optimistic that Kim was ready to deal with the United States and its allies.

“I really feel confident. I feel like Kim Jong-un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity,” Trump said.

But the president repeated that he was willing to walk away from the deal at any point.

“If I think it won’t happen, I’m not going to waste my time, I’m not going to waste his time,” Trump said.

He dismissed the notion that simply meeting with Kim was giving him a victory.

“No, no no, no,” he said. “Only the fake news says that.”

Trump said that his trip to Singapore would be a “mission of peace.”

“In my heart we’re going to be carrying the hearts of millions of people from all over the world,” he said.

Trump said he wanted denuclearization in the Korean region and thanked North Koreas representatives for the upcoming meeting.

“I say, so far, so good. We’re going to see what happens,” Trump said.