Faith and Freedom Coalition Pledges Nearly $20 Million to GOP in Midterms

The head of an influential conservative evangelical group is planning to spend nearly $20 million to help Republicans secure a majority in Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, announced at the group’s “Road to Majority” summit Friday in Washington, DC, that the organization is planning an $18 million budget to mobilize evangelical voters, but he stressed that amount could increase over the coming months.

“We are going to make a bigger effort in 2018 than we did in 2016,” Reed said. “We think our people are going to come, but we also think their people are going to come and they are going to come in really big numbers. This is going to be hard fought.”

A poll conducted in April showed that support for President Trump among white evangelicals had reached an all-time high of 75 percent, with only 22 percent having an unfavorable opinion of the president.

That same group of voters also edged Trump to victory in the 2016 presidential election, with Trump carrying the evangelical vote by an 81-16 margin.