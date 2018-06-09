Justify Wins Belmont Stakes to Become 13th Triple Crown Winner

Justify has won the Triple Crown.

The Preakness and Kentucky Derby winner became thoroughbred racing’s 13th Triple Crown with a front-running victory in the Belmont Stakes.

American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015. It was the second Triple Crown for trainer Bob Baffert and the first for jockey Mike Smith.

Gronkowski finished second in the 1 1/2 mile race. Hofburg was third in the thrilling race, in which Justify was challenged momentarily at the top of the stretch and then pushed off to the roars of a crowd of 90,000.

Soros Fund Management, the primary investment vehicle of progressive billionaire George Soros, was recently revealed as a secret backer of SF Bloodstock and SF Racing Group, who own 15 percent of Justify’s breeding rights.

“Gavin Murphy, an Australian based in New York who has served as the Soros Fund’s longtime tax counsel, is the manager of SF Bloodstock and SF Racing Group. Christopher Naunton, chief financial officer for the Soros Fund’s family office, is the president of SF Bloodstock and SF Racing Group, corporate filings show. Tom Ryan, an Irishman based in Lexington, Ky., is the team’s bloodstock agent,” reports the New York Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.