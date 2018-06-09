Man Accused of Attempted Murder for Opening Fire at Trump Resort

A Florida man accused of attempted murder for opening fire at Trump National Doral Golf Resort near Miami last month was formally charged Friday, according to a report.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office charged Jonathan Oddi, 42, Friday with attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed grand theft, and armed burglary, the Miami Herald reported.

Oddi allegedly began “ranting” about President Trump before draping an American flag over the hotel lobby counter and opening fire on police officers. No employees or guests at the resort suffered injuries in the incident.

Police say the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers before the officers shot his legs multiple times.

Christopher DeCoste and Tara Kawass, attorneys representing Oddi, praised law enforcement for handling the situation in a way with no “loss of life” and “minimal injury” to Oddi.

“Mr. Oddi is coming to realize exactly what happened and is extremely remorseful,” they told the Herald. “Why did this happen? Much of our work will go towards answering that question.”