White Americans, Swing Voters in Battleground Districts: Immigration Has Made Life ‘Worse’

The majority of white Americans and swing voters in 2018 swing districts say that change has made life “worse” in the U.S.

In the latest CBS News/YouGov poll, nearly 60 percent of white likely voters who see changes in their neighborhood from mass immigration said that immigration made their community “worse.” Only 15 percent of these voters said immigration has made American life “better.” These likely voters live in swing districts which could be swayed towards either the Republicans or Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Likewise, the majority of swing voters in swing districts say immigration has been a detriment to their community, rather than a benefit, as immigration is often described by the political elite.

More than 60 percent of swing voters who said immigration had changed their neighborhood told pollsters the change has made life in America “worse.” Less than 15 percent of swing voters said immigration had made their life “better.”

As Breitbart News reported, Americans by a majority say overall immigration to the country is making their life worse off. About 56 percent of likely voters said immigration is making their area “worse” while only 17 percent say their area has been made “better” because of immigration.

The same poll revealed that a plurality of black Americans in swing districts who say immigration has changed their neighborhoods believe that immigration is making life in America “worse” for them.

About 36 percent of black Americans said immigration has changed their communities and roughly 45 percent of those black Americans say the mass importation of mostly immigrants from Central America is making them worse off.