Donald Trump Arrives in Singapore to Meet with Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump landed in Singapore aboard Air Force One on Sunday at the Paya Lebar Air Base.

The plane touched down at around 8:22 p.m. local time in Singapore.

The president was greeted on the tarmac by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and briefly waved to the press before departing in his presidential limousine.

When asked how he felt about the upcoming summit, Trump replied, “Very good.”

Fans of the president wearing Make America Great Again hats were spotted outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore waving the American flag and cheeringh

The meetings will begin on Monday in Singapore. (Sunday evening in America time)