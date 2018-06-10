Donald Trump Arrives in Singapore to Meet with Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump walks down the stairs after Air Force One arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on June 10, 2018 ahead of his planned meeting with North Korea's leader. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in …
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

President Donald Trump landed in Singapore aboard Air Force One on Sunday at the Paya Lebar Air Base.

President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The plane touched down at around 8:22 p.m. local time in Singapore.

The president was greeted on the tarmac by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and briefly waved to the press before departing in his presidential limousine.

When asked how he felt about the upcoming summit, Trump replied, “Very good.”

US President Donald Trump (L) waves upon his arrival as he is met by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd R) after Air Force One arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on June 10, 2018 (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans of the president wearing Make America Great Again hats were spotted outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore waving the American flag and cheeringh

Erica Boland (R), a US student based in Singapore and a supporter of US President Donald Trump, and her friend wave a US flag as they wait for his arrival, outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore on june 10, 2018. (TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)

The meetings will begin on Monday in Singapore. (Sunday evening in America time)

 

