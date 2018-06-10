Donald Trump Endorses Henry McMaster for South Carolina Governorship

President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster for re-election on Saturday in his race for re-election as Governor of South Carolina.

In a tweet, Trump said that McMaster was a “special guy” with strong positions on crime, immigration, the military, and looking after veterans.

“Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets,” he wrote. “He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday!”

In Tuesday’s state primary, McMaster faces challenges for the Republican nomination from the state’s former labor department director Catherine Templeton, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and Greenville businessman John Warren.

McMaster later said he was “honored” to have received the president’s endorsement.

“I am honored to have the full support of President Donald Trump,” he wrote. “He will go down as one of the greatest presidents in history, and together we will keep South Carolina winning, winning, winning! Vote on June 12!”

As Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, McMaster was the first statewide elected official anywhere in America to endorse Trump’s candidacy while that statewide officeholder was currently in office. He later replaced Nikki Haley as state governor when she was appointed as U.N. Ambassador for the Trump administration.

According to recent polling by Ballotpedia, McMaster leads the race with 37 percent support, with Templeton and Warren trailing at 25 and 20 percent. Given the state’s voting record, the Republican nominee is widely expected to win November’s general election.

