Kim Jong-un Arrives in Singapore Ready for Donald Trump Summit

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore on Sunday, ready for his historic meeting with President Donald Trump.

Kim arrived on an Air China plane provided by the Chinese government which landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport on Sunday.

This photo shows clearly that Kim arrives in an Air China plane for the #TrumpKimSummit in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/3pQZrtwLXb — Chungyan Chow (@ChungyanChow) June 10, 2018

He was welcomed by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan before traveling via a heavily guarded limosene to meet Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.