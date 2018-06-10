Kim Jong-un Arrives in Singapore Ready for Donald Trump Summit

In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, is greeted by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan at the Changi International Airport, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore, ahead of a summit with U.S. President …

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore on Sunday, ready for his historic meeting with President Donald Trump.

Kim arrived on an Air China plane provided by the Chinese government which landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport on Sunday.

He was welcomed by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan before traveling via a heavily guarded limosene to meet Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The official car carrying North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un leaves the Istana (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana or presidential palace on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

