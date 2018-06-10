Man Claims He Was Asked to Leave Restaurant for Wearing Large Cross

A restaurant based in Indianapolis, Indiana, allegedly asked one of its customers to leave for wearing a necklace containing a large cross.

Jerry Bond, who patronized Kilroy’s Bar N’ Grill with his minister and a few friends, claims a bouncer asked him to remove his cross necklace or leave the restaurant.

“The bouncer comes back over, really bad attitude, [and says] ‘We’re going to ask you to either tuck your necklace, remove it or you have to leave,” Bond told WRAL. “I’m not going to tuck my cross in because of my beliefs. I believe in wearing this cross and what it represents.”

The restaurant reportedly has a sign posted outside the entrance that bans patrons from wearing large chains hanging outside their shirts.

When Bond left the restaurant, Minister David Latimore approached the manager. But the manager declined to answer his questions.

“So, I asked him, ‘what is a large necklace? What does that mean? What size is large?’ He couldn’t tell me,” Latimore told WXIN.

Latimore added that he sent a follow-up email to the restaurant about its policy, but he received no response.

“If you have business in this city you should treat your customers a certain way and for us to turn a blind eye to it and continue to treat customers this way it’s just not right,” the pastor said. “It’s something I won’t stand for.”

Since then, Bond and several others organized a protest outside Kilroy’s to voice their displeasure with the restaurant’s policy. When news broke of the incident and the planned protest, another patron shared his story of how Kilroy’s allegedly discriminated against him.