Woman Struck by Pasta Bowl Gets $103,000 Settlement

A jury awarded a woman struck in the head by a bowl of pasta at a Connecticut restaurant more than $100,000.

The jury in a Waterbury, Connecticut, courtroom ruled at the end of last month that the woman hit by the bowl, Constance Koulmey, would receive $103,000 from attorney James Sweeney after he threw the bowl in her direction, the Connecticut Law Tribune reported Friday.

Koulmey claimed in her lawsuit that Sweeney, of New Jersey, threw a bowl of pasta “with fra diavolo sauce” in her direction while he was involved in an argument with another man at Roma’s Ristorante in Oakville, Connecticut.

The woman said she had been walking towards the restaurant’s exit when the man suddenly threw a pasta bowl at the other man and instead “struck her about the head and face, causing the spicy sauce to drip down her head onto her face and in her eyes and further causing her to fall striking her head.”

The Connecticut resident claimed she suffered a head injury with a concussion, headaches, eye pain, and “daily severe back pain with radiating pain,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Koulmey’s “injuries or effects therefrom are, or likely to be, permanent in nature.”

Sweeney denied causing injury in the incident but admitted that he threw the pasta. Criminal charges against him had been dismissed and his lawyer declined to comment on the ruling.