Donald Trump Reveals Larry Kudlow Suffered a Heart Attack

President Donald Trump announced that his economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack and is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.”

Kudlow is 70 years old and joined the administration in March.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Kudlow worked closely with the president on trade and economic negotiations at the G7 Summit in Canada, before the president traveled to Singapore.

“I myself was particularly gratified to hear my President talk about free trade,” Kudlow said during the press conference with the president after the summit.