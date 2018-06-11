Donald Trump Meets Kim Jong-un in Singapore

U. S. Donald Trump gives North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a thumbs up at their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump met North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un at the summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

The two leaders met and shook hands at the island resort Capella Singapore and exchanged a few words with their interpreters before entering the hotel for their one-on-one conversation.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“I feel really great. We’ll have a great discussion,” Trump said to the press as the two leaders sat briefly. “This will be tremendously successful. It’s my honor. We will have a terrific relationship.”

Kim commented that the pair overcame obstacles to be at the summit. 

“It wasn’t easy for us to come here,” he said. “There was a past that grabbed our ankles and wrong prejudices and practices that at times covered our eyes and ears. We overcame all that and we are here now.”

U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

After shaking Kim’s hand, Trump flashed a thumbs up signal to the cameras.

The president and Kim met for about 49 minutes before walking over to the second meeting with members of their staff. The two leaders waved at the press as Trump said they were going to have a “very, very good, excellent relationship.”

US President Donald Trump (R) waves as he and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un look on from a veranda during their historic US-North Korea summit. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and White House Chief of staff John Kelly sat with President Trump and North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong Chol, North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Hom and Former North Korean foreign minister Ri Su Yong sat with Kim.

US President Donald Trump (3rd R) and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) sit down with their respective delegations for the US-North Korea summit. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

.