Donald Trump Meets Kim Jong-un in Singapore

President Donald Trump met North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un at the summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

The two leaders met and shook hands at the island resort Capella Singapore and exchanged a few words with their interpreters before entering the hotel for their one-on-one conversation.

.@POTUS Donald J. Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. #SingaporeSummit pic.twitter.com/CWhiLO4dAa — Department of State (@StateDept) June 12, 2018

“I feel really great. We’ll have a great discussion,” Trump said to the press as the two leaders sat briefly. “This will be tremendously successful. It’s my honor. We will have a terrific relationship.”

Kim commented that the pair overcame obstacles to be at the summit.

“It wasn’t easy for us to come here,” he said. “There was a past that grabbed our ankles and wrong prejudices and practices that at times covered our eyes and ears. We overcame all that and we are here now.”

After shaking Kim’s hand, Trump flashed a thumbs up signal to the cameras.

The president and Kim met for about 49 minutes before walking over to the second meeting with members of their staff. The two leaders waved at the press as Trump said they were going to have a “very, very good, excellent relationship.”

National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and White House Chief of staff John Kelly sat with President Trump and North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong Chol, North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Hom and Former North Korean foreign minister Ri Su Yong sat with Kim.