Donald Trump Hails ‘Special Bond’ Reached with Kim Jong-un; Signs Document After Summit

President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un surprised reporters with an unscheduled signing of a document.

The two leaders appeared in a room decorated with flags of both countries for the signing ceremony.

“We’re both very honored to sign the document. Thank you,” Trump said shortly, commenting on the summit.

Kim said that the meeting was “historic” and that the two leaders had “left the past behind.”

“The world will see a major change,” he said. “I would like to express my gratitude to President Trump to make this meeting happen.”

When reporters asked if Kim was prepared to denuclearize, Trump said that they would be “starting that process very quickly.”

“We’ve developed a very special bond,” he continued, saying that the summit turned out better than anyone could have predicted.

When asked if he would invite Kim to the White House, Trump said, “Absolutely, I will.”

After the signing, the pair reappeared after the signing to shake hands again.

Trump teased the signing after leaving the working lunch with Kim.

“We had a really fantastic meeting. A lot of progress. Really, very positive, I think better than anybody could have expected, top of the line, really good. We’re going right now for a signing,” Trump told reporters as the pair walked by the press.

Both leaders paused and spoke briefly before going separate ways at the doorway of the hotel.

Trump also showed Kim the interior of his presidential limousine “The Beast” as they walked together outside the hotel, according to the Associated Press.

Trump and Kim have spent about five hours together in various meetings including a 40-minute period of just the two leaders in a room with their interpreters.