Donald Trump Taunts the ‘Haters and Losers’ Ahead of Kim Jong-un Summit

President Donald Trump reacted to media coverage ahead of his upcoming summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

“The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers,” Trump wrote on Twitter from Singapore on Tuesday morning.

The president reminded critics that since he first agreed to meet Kim Jong-un, North Korea stopped testing nuclear weapons, paused missile launches, and returned American hostages to the United States.

“These pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say!” Trump said. “We will be fine!”

The president is currently in Singapore, just hours away from his historic meeting with Kim.

He appeared positive that meetings between the two countries’ staffs were going well, but previewed the main event.

“We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!” he wrote.

Last week, Trump told reporters that it would be easy to tell if a deal was possible with Kim in the first minute of the meeting.

The two leaders are expected to meet with translators for 45 minutes, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting with senior staff. A final working lunch with Kim is planned to conclude the summit.

The president is scheduled to speak to reporters when the summit is concluded, before he returns to Washington, DC.

