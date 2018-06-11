Revealed: Google Banning AdWords Like ‘Gun-Grips, Scopes and Sights’

Google will be adding words like “gun-grips” and “scopes and sights” to its list of prohibited AdWords later this month.

The search engine will also be banning any AdWords that deal with the “3D printing of guns or gun parts,” this will include “instructions” on 3D printing of firearm parts.

Google announced these new changes in an email, the subject line of which reads, “Google AdWords Policy Update – Change to Dangerous products or services Policy.”

Breitbart possesses the email, which provides a “non-exhaustive list of examples of products for which ads will no longer be allowed.” Those include:

Stocks

Conversion kits

Scopes and sights

Tripods and bipods

Gun-grips

Gun-making instructions, software or equipment for 3D printing of guns or gun-parts

Google’s AdWord policy change comes just months after YouTube announced it was banning all gun demonstration videos, and follows Facebook’s incremental prohibitions on gun ads and sales.

Second Amendment Foundation executive director Alan Gottlieb spoke to Breitbart New about this backdoor gun control, saying, “The Google war on guns is a direct attack on gun ownership. Maybe it is time to regulate the internet giants like Google, Facebook, and YouTube and not gun ownership.”

