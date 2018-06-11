GOP Amnesty Plan Will Allow DACA Illegal Aliens to Bring Their Foreign Parents to U.S.

An amnesty plan being negotiated by Republicans in the House will likely allow illegal aliens who were brought to the U.S. by their illegal alien parents to bring those parents to the country.

According to insiders who spoke to Breitbart News, the plan by House Republicans, which House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is attempting to fast track, would allow nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood (DACA) program to bring their foreign parents to the U.S.

The GOP’s amnesty plan is designed to halt a discharge petition being pushed by a group of “Never Trump” Republicans. The discharge petition would force a vote on multiple immigration bills, including some amnesty legislation that would likely pass out of the House and Senate by a veto-proof majority.

The amnesty plan, though, would allow DACA illegal aliens to bring their parents to the U.S. through a category of “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

Should each DACA illegal alien bring both of their parents to the U.S. after recieving the amnesty, that chain migration impact would be upwards of 1.5 million foreign nationals arriving in the country.

Americans have repeatedly told pollsters that they want legal immigration to the U.S. reduced. In swing states like Ohio and Florida, likely voters say they prefer zero immigration to current legal immigration levels, at which the U.S. imports more than a million immigrants a year.

"Florida swing voters are more supportive of essentially zero immigration than they are of current legal immigration levels—where roughly one to 1.5 million immigrants are admitted every year." https://t.co/JGcliwp4vI — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 5, 2018

Most recently, a CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that a plurality of Americans living in swing districts who said mass immigration has changed their communities say overall immigration is making life “worse” in the U.S. About four in nine black Americans in swing districts said immigration is making American life “worse.” Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.