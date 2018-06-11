Gun Businesses in Lurch After Intuit Halts Credit Payments for Firearm-Related Items

Gun businesses across the country have found themselves in the lurch over the past week as Intuit, parent-company of Quicken, halted credit payments on gun-related items.

On June 11 the NRA tweeted about Intuit’s actions and emphasized the the payments were stopped “without warning.”

The New York Post reported that Intuit’s refusal to process payments impacted businesses as disparate as gun safety classes, gun dealers, defensive training institutions (Gunsite Academy), and firearm makers (Honor Defense).

Gunsite’s Ken Campbell said he contacted Intuit about the problem and they told him they thought he was shipping guns directly to customers. He informed them he was, in fact, shipping guns to licensed gun dealers who performed background checks on buyers before allowing them to pick up their firearms. Yet Intuit stood their ground.

In an interview with Tom Gresham, Honor Defense’s Gary Ramey said Intuit “reversed charges” on his company’s customers too.

This news comes as Google, YouTube, and Facebook continue tightening restrictions on which gun-related words, phrases, or videos, are allowable on their platforms. On June 11, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Google was expanding their AdWord ban to include “gun-grips, scopes and sights.”

