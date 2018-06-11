Ivanka Trump Parties with Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup

Capitals team captain Alex Ovechkin made the rounds in Washington, DC on Saturday, hoisting the Stanley Cup above his head in triumph.

The team celebration crossed paths with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at Cafe Milano as they posed for a picture with the cup.

President Trump recognized the team on Twitter after their dramatic victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

