Ivanka Trump Parties with Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup

Capitals team captain Alex Ovechkin made the rounds in Washington, DC on Saturday, hoisting the Stanley Cup above his head in triumph.
The team celebration crossed paths with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at Cafe Milano as they posed for a picture with the cup.
Hanging out in Georgetown with Ivanka #StanleyCup @NHL @Capitals @HockeyHallFame @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/IgSPRCZBTE
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 10, 2018
President Trump recognized the team on Twitter after their dramatic victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular – a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018
.