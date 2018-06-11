Police: Man Bites Subway Passenger’s Lip in Brawl

A brawl between two Brooklyn subway passengers Saturday turned ugly when one of the passengers took a bite out of a man’s lip, police said.

A video of the incident showed the two combatants, who have not been identified by authorities, getting into a scuffle outside the Utica Avenue station in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The men circled around each other while fellow passengers egged them on, according to the cellphone video of the scuffle posted to YouTube.

“Just swing!” one spectator shouted, as other passersby ignored the scene altogether.

The fight turned into an all-out brawl when the taller man cornered the shorter man behind an MTA ticket vending machine.

The shorter man retaliated by twisting his arm around his nemesis and punching him in the head. The taller combatant responded by lunging at his shorter opponent and taking a bite out of his face.

Police told the New York Post that the taller man bit the shorter man’s “lip and jaw” with such force that he “removed” a piece of the man’s lip.

The taller man later body-slammed his opponent down a short flight of subway steps while blood gushed out of the shorter man’s face.

But at one point, the bitten man slammed his attacker’s face into a pool of his blood spilled onto the concrete. The crowd suddenly soured on the fight, clamoring for the fighters to “break it up.”

The taller man slipped out of the station’s exit while the injured man was taken to King’s County Hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities have not yet made arrests in the incident and are currently conducting an ongoing investigation.