Police: Man Sets Apartment Ablaze After Catching Girlfriend Cheating

A man set his New York City apartment ablaze Saturday, killing his girlfriend and himself after he caught his girlfriend having an affair with another man, police said.

The 50-year-old boyfriend, whose identity has not been released, caught his girlfriend Berta Booker, 49, with another man around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in their second-floor apartment located within a five-story building in the Bronx, the New York Post reported.

Police say the boyfriend splashed Booker with flammable liquid before lighting her on fire. Moments later, the boyfriend caught fire, although authorities have not determined whether he intentionally set himself ablaze.

Law enforcement officials said the 44-year-old accused of being Booker’s alleged lover jumped out a window and injured his ankle.

Both Booker and her boyfriend were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they died from their injuries. The 44-year-old man survived and remains in St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials deemed the apartment fire to be an act of arson, the FDNY announced Sunday. Officials say they are still trying to investigate what type of flammable liquid was used.

Other acts of arson have taken place as a result of strained relationships. In April, a woman was accused of attempted murder and arson for allegedly setting her ex-boyfriend ablaze at Easter dinner.